close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Muhammad Anis
October 4, 2019

India to get befitting response to any misadventure

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
October 4, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while chairing the Corps Commanders’ Conference here Thursday maintained that the Pakistan Army was fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of the motherland at all costs. The Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment and ongoing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), a statement from the ISPR said. Top military commanders also reiterated resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression being conveyed through irresponsible media statements by Indian military commanders. The ISPR statement said that the highest forum of Pakistan Army acknowledged effective highlighting of Kashmir dispute exposing Indian human rights violations in under siege IOK during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

“Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made which denies right to self-determination to our brave Kashmiri brethren,” the COAS said.

The conference also expressed appreciation for effectively dealing foreign-backed efforts at destabilising Pakistan through various machinations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story