Misbah, Akmal condole with Yousaf

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Mohammad Yousaf’s mother passed away in Lahore late Wednesday night. Condolences poured in as soon as the cricketer shared the news of his mother’s demise. Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal have condoled the death of Yousuf’s mother.
In their condolence message to Yousuf, they said: “May Allah grant you and your family the courage to bear this irreparable loss”. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have also condoled the demise of Yousaf’s mother.
