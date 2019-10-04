Makeshift hospital set up for Pak-SL T20s

LAHORE: All the arrangements have been completed for the forthcoming 3-match T20 series against visiting Sri Lankan cricket team, this was stated by Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Thursday.

Rai Taimoor Khan said that a 20-bed make-shift hospital has been established at the National Hockey Stadium under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab. “The hospital is equipped with all necessary instruments including an operation theatre to meet any medical emergency,” he explained.

Bhatti said Punjab govt has made tremendous arrangements including top level security and parking for T20 series against visiting Sri Lanka. “A shuttle bus service will also be launched for the convenience of cricket fans during the match days”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi visited National Hockey Stadium on Thursday and had a meeting with DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh in connection with T20 series against Sri Lanka. Aulakh gave a thorough briefing to Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi regarding arrangements for 3-match T20 rubber scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Oct 5, 7 and 9, 2019.