Pogba out of France squad

PARIS: Paul Pogba was left out of the France squad named Thursday for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey, but N’Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe both return. Pogba is currently struggling with a foot problem and was not named in Manchester United’s squad to play AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, although he did play in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal. Kante has had an injury-hit start to season and did not feature in France’s home wins over Albania and Andorra last month, while Mbappe has only just returned from a hamstring injury.