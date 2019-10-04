close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 4, 2019

Pogba out of France squad

Sports

AFP
October 4, 2019

PARIS: Paul Pogba was left out of the France squad named Thursday for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey, but N’Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe both return. Pogba is currently struggling with a foot problem and was not named in Manchester United’s squad to play AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, although he did play in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal. Kante has had an injury-hit start to season and did not feature in France’s home wins over Albania and Andorra last month, while Mbappe has only just returned from a hamstring injury.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports