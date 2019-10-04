SA Olympic body to discuss SAG on 24th

ISLAMABAD: The South Asian Olympic Committee meeting has been convened on October 24-26 in Nepal to finalise arrangements for the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu in December.

Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), confirmed to The News that meeting has been convened following successful elections of the Nepal Olympic Association last week. “The meeting of SA Committee has been convened for October 24-26 in Nepal to final give touches to all matters relating to participation of teams and officials in the 13th edition of the Games. All the participating nations Olympic Committees have been invited to attend the meeting,” Khalid said.

The POA secretary, however, was curious over the dates finalised for the meeting. “I am afraid we would not be in a position to participate in the meeting as on October 26, as KP Olympic Association is to hold the much delayed National Games in Peshawar.

Nepal Olympic Association has never taken us in confidence before finalizing dates for such an important meeting in connection with the SA Games. However, at the moment we are finger crossed as what would be our next course of action.”