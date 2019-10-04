Coles resigns as Pak women’s head coach

KARACHI: Mark Coles stepped down as Pakistan Women’s head coach on Thursday and will return back to New Zealand.

Coles, who has been in charge of the women’s team since October 2017, had a contract that went on until the end of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020. However, he decided to prematurely end it citing family reasons. In view of his sudden departure, before a new coach is appointed, batting coach Iqbal Imam will take over as interim head coach.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to step down from my coaching role, something which I had enjoyed tremendously. However, at this time my family responsibilities are such that they need my undivided attention and focus,” Coles said. “I have been thinking about this for some time and taking into account Pakistan has some critical assignments in the next few months, I thought it was fair to the side I convey my decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board so that they have enough time to find a replacement. Pakistan are currently fifth in the ICC Women’s Championship and have a chance of direct qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021. Under Coles, Pakistan lost to New Zealand, Bangladesh and Australia in ODIs and beat Sri Lanka and West Indies. They drew 1-1 with South Africa.