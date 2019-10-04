Amir among ICC’s top 10 bowlers

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the top 10 bowlers’ rankings in the newly released International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

The fast bowling spearhead has jumped six places and from 13th place is now seated at the seventh spot with 663 points. Amir shares the position with Australian speedster Mitchell Starc.

The improvement comes after Amir showed impressive bowling during the home series against Sri Lanka. The economical bowler took four wickets in two matches against the visitors, he was also Pakistan’s go-to bowler in the World Cup 2019 emerging as the country’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets.

Meanwhile, in the batting department Pakistan’s top order batsman Babar Azam maintained his position on the third spot, only India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma sit above Azam in the rankings. No other batsman from Pakistan made into the top 10 rankings for batsmen. Babar was declared the Man of Series against Sri Lanka, the batsman hit his eleventh ODI ton during the series, in doing so he became the fastest Pakistani batsman to score 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year.Meanwhile, Pakistan is placed sixth in the Men’s ODI Team Rankings.