POA finalises torch relay programme for National Games

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has finalised the torch relay programme for the forthcoming National Games starting in Peshawar on October 26. Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) has been given the task to start the relay from Mazar-e-Quaid-i-Azam on Sunday October 6 with the help and coordination of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Government of Sindh (SSB).

SOA and SSB has finalised the programme and formed various committees to hold the torch relay in a befitting manner. As per programme, the Torch lighting and Run will start at Mazar-e-Quaid at 10-30 am. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest. POA president Lt General (retd) Arif Hasan, secretary Khalid Mehmood, KP Olympic Association president Aqil Shah will also attend the ceremony. All the Sindh selected athletes for National Game are invited to attend the historic and prestigious event. Olympians, top sports personalities are invited to carry the torch from Mazar-e-Quaid to its second destination at Nishan–e-Pakistan Beach View Road Clifton Karachi.

The torch handing over ceremony shall be held at Nishan-e-Pakistan where the torch shall be handed over to Baluchistan to carry the torch to Quetta enroute to next destinations, Punjab, Islamabad and then to city of National Games, Peshawar.