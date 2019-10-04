Holland, Ireland to host Pakistan for limited overs series

AMSTELVEEN: Pakistan are scheduled to embark on short limited overs tours of Netherlands and Ireland in 2020, to play three ODI and two T20Is respectively before they travel to England to play three Tests and three T20Is.

Pakistan are slated to play ODIs versus Netherlands on July 4, 7 and 9 at the VRA Cricket Club in Amstelveen followed by two T20Is against Ireland on July 12 and 14. This is the first time Netherlands and Pakistan will meet in a bilateral series. Previously, the two sides have played in ICC tournaments.

Meanwhile, the two-match T20I rubber between Ireland and Pakistan will be the first instance of the two sides locking horns in the shortest format of the game. The two sides have played against other in six ODIs and a Test. After the short tours of Netherlands and Ireland, Pakistan are slated to tour England in August and September.

“This series will contribute significantly in our endeavours to put together a strong and formidable side for the 13-team ICC ODI League, which commences next year. It will provide the much-required exposure and experience to our talented men’s side and will also help in the promotion and development of the game in our part of world,” she added.

“Ireland and Pakistan have a close affinity, both across men’s and women’s cricket, and we are delighted to welcome the top-ranked T20I side to Ireland for what will be an action-packed series. The two-match series will be well-timed, being just 12 weeks from start of T20 World Cup - a tournament that we hope to be joining Pakistan at via the Qualifier tournament later this year,” Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director at Cricket Ireland, noted.

Schedule: July 4: 1st ODI v Netherlands, VRA Cricket Club, AmstelveenJuly 7: 2nd ODI v Netherlands, VRA Cricket Club, AmstelveenJuly 9: 3rd ODI v Netherlands, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen July 12: 1st T20I v Ireland, Venue TBA July 14: 2nd T20I v Ireland, Venue TBA.