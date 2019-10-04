Osaka, Bianca reach quarters

BEIJING: US Open champion Bianca Andreescu paid Naomi Osaka the ultimate compliment on the eve of their first match, saying the Japanese player’s game has similarities with that of Serena Williams.Two of the most exciting talents in tennis clash on Friday in the quarter-finals of the China Open in Beijing.

Ahead of what could be the start of a long rivalry, the 21-year-old Osaka called the 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu “an amazing player” and said “I have to learn from her”. The Japanese, on the upswing after a slump following her triumph at the Australian Open at the start of the year, smiled: “I’m older than her, very much so.

Andreescu, on a winning streak of 17 matches, returned the praise with gusto.Andreescu, whose ascent has been so fast that she did not even feature at the China Open a year ago, added: “She’s doing incredible, especially at such a young age as well. Andreescu, playing her first tournament since stunning Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows last month, thrashed American qualifier Jennifer Brady.

The teenager started with intent, breaking Brady’s first service game on the way to a brutal 6-1, 6-3 win in 68 minutes. But Osaka, a former world number one, is also in form, yet to drop a set in three matches in Beijing and fresh from winning the Pan Pacific Open in Japan.

The two-time Grand Slam champion said she was “angry relaxed” after a dominant 6-4, 6-0, win over unseeded American Alison Riske. Osaka, ranked four, reeled off 10 games in a row to seal victory.

Also into the last eight in hot and hazy Beijing was reigning champion Caroline Wozniacki, another former world number one. She faces Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.Another in action on Friday is current women’s number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who plays the seventh seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

In the men’s draw, the title-holder Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia was on course to pull off a surprise against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.But the 21-year-old Tsitsipas, ranked seventh, came back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and will play big-serving John Isner of the United States in the quarter-finals.Isner sent down 21 aces in defeating Britain’s Dan Evans in two sets.