Pakistan should make changes in bowling: Raja

LAHORE: Former Captain Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan should make some changes in their bowling and bring in some options to rely on to be a strong team. “They’ll not move ahead in one-day cricket with the current bowing attack,” he said in an interview. Referring to Muhammad Nawaz and Iftkihar Ahmed, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Pakistan would not be able to win more one-day matches in the future as they had makeshift bowlers in the middle of the innings. “Shadab Khan is also not looking in his real form. So, you can’t call him a frontline bowler. Thus, in the middle of the innings your 30 overs go with the makeshift bowlers.

“If you batted first in the match and you have posted a big total on the board, then it is okay to go with them. But if you are bowling in the first innings and trying to bowl out batsmen, then you can’t do that with this sort of bowling attack,” he added. Ramiz asked Pakistan Cricket Board to start preparations for the next World Cup. “Try to get rid of the players who are above 30. Bring in new players, who have the spark and who can be prepared in three to four years (for the World Cup).”

He said that the new team management was not doing the required experimentation with this new look Sri Lankan side. However, he lauded the run chase by Pakistan batsmen in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. “While looking at the last five years, this run chase is good as during that period Pakistan only once successfully chased 275 plus runs,” he noted. He congratulated Babar Azam, Haris Sohail and Abid Ali for putting up a good batting show in the series against Sri Lanka saying that they were bright spots of the series.