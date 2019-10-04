close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
Sri Lankans reach Lahore amid tight security

Sports

LAHORE: A day after Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final ODI to seal the three-match series by 2-0, the visiting cricket team arrived in Lahore Thursday for three-match T20 series.

A warm welcome and a presidential level security greeted the Sri Lankan cricket team as it reached the Lahore airport. The Sri Lankan team was taken directly from the airport tarmac to the VIP lounge amid heavy security. They were then driven in bullet proof coasters and cars to the hotel as heavy rains lashed the city. Both Pakistan and Sri Lankan teams will have a practice session at Gaddafi Stadium on October 4 and the captains of both teams will address a press conference after unveiling trophy.

