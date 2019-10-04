Gandhi’s ashes stolen, photo defaced on 150th birthday

NEW DELHI: Thieves stole some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains on what would have been his 150th birthday, police say. The ashes were taken from a memorial in central India, where they had been kept since 1948 - the year of Gandhi’s assassination by a Hindu extremist. The thieves also scrawled “traitor” in green paint across photographs of the independence leader. Some Hindu hardliners view Gandhi as a traitor for his advocacy of Hindu-Muslim unity. This is despite Gandhi being a devout Hindu himself. Police in Rewa, in Madhya Pradesh state, confirmed that they were investigating the theft on the grounds of actions “prejudicial to national integration” and potential breach of the peace. Mangaldeep Tiwari, caretaker of the Bapu Bhawan memorial, where the ashes were being held, said the theft was “shameful”. Police took action after Gurmeet Singh - leader of the local Congress political party - filed a complaint. “This madness must stop,” Mr Singh told The Wire. “I urge Rewa police to check CCTV cameras installed inside Bapu Bhawan.”