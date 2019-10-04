Light brighter than the sun to virtually decipher ancient scrolls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Scientists at Britain’s synchrotron facility have harnessed powerful light beams to unwrap and decipher fragile scrolls dating back some 2,000 years in a process they hope will provide new insights into the ancient world. The two complete scrolls and four fragments - from the Herculaneum library, the only one surviving from antiquity - were buried and carbonized by deadly eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD and are too fragile to be opened. The items were examined at the Diamond Light Source facility, a particle accelerator in which beams travel around a closed-loop path to produce light many times brighter than the sun.
