Fri Oct 04, 2019
Newsdesk
October 4, 2019

Light brighter than the sun to virtually decipher ancient scrolls

World

LONDON: Scientists at Britain’s synchrotron facility have harnessed powerful light beams to unwrap and decipher fragile scrolls dating back some 2,000 years in a process they hope will provide new insights into the ancient world. The two complete scrolls and four fragments - from the Herculaneum library, the only one surviving from antiquity - were buried and carbonized by deadly eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD and are too fragile to be opened. The items were examined at the Diamond Light Source facility, a particle accelerator in which beams travel around a closed-loop path to produce light many times brighter than the sun.

