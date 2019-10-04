Holocaust denial not a human right, rules European court

STRASBOURG: Denial of the Holocaust is not a human right, a European court ruled on Thursday, throwing out a complaint by a German neo-Nazi politician.

Udo Pastoers, who served in the local parliament of the northeastern region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, was convicted in Germany in 2012 after giving a speech in 2010 in which he appeared to cast doubt on whether the Holocaust really happened. Pastoers, a member of the right-wing extremist National Democratic Party (NDP), lodged a complaint against the conviction with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in 2014. He argued his freedom of expression was violated and his right to a fair trial infringed because the judge at his appeal could not have been impartial as he was the husband of a judge who had convicted him in a lower court. The ECHR judges ruled unanimously that Pastoers´ complaint that freedom of expression had been violated was “manifestly ill-founded and had to be rejected”. Its judges also ruled by four votes to three that there had been no violation of the right to a fair trial. It added an independent court of appeal panel with no links to either married judge had ultimately decided on the bias claim and had rejected it.