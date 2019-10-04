Israel’s parliament sworn in without new govt

Jerusalem: Israel´s parliament was sworn in Thursday without a new government formed as a deadlocked general election left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scrambling to find a path to extend his long tenure in power. Members of parliament elected in September 17 polls took their oaths of office in a ceremony that was to a large degree hollow due to deadlocked coalition talks.

The stalemate has even raised the risk that the new parliament´s term will be extremely short since it could cause yet another election. It would be the third in the space of a year after April polls too ended inconclusively, with Netanyahu unable to form a coalition afterwards.

The prime minister faces even longer odds this time, and as a result has been seeking to form a unity government that would include his main opponent Benny Gantz and his centrist Blue and White alliance. At the same time, Netanyahu´s lawyers are seeking to fend off corruption charges against him at a four-day, closed-door hearing that began at the attorney general´s office on Wednesday. His unity government efforts have failed so far, with the two sides at odds on a range of issues, including who would be prime minister first in a rotation arrangement. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in his speech to the new parliament, again called on the rival leaders to come together. “You, elected officials and leaders of the people, face an opportunity and a chance to form a broad government,” he said. “One that will allow us to put the disagreements between us to one side and to work on finding areas of agreement.

Blue and White finished with the most seats in the election — 33 compared to right-wing Likud´s 32. Neither has a clear path to a majority coalition, but Netanyahu received one more endorsement for prime minister than Gantz from MPs, resulting in Rivlin tasking him with forming a government last week. He has 28 days to do so, but has signalled he may inform Rivlin before that he is unable to form a government — a political tactic, not a sign he is throwing in the towel.