HK set to enact emergency laws to contain violence

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s government is expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws on Friday that would include banning face masks at protests, two sources told media, as the Chinese-ruled territory grapples with an escalating cycle of violence.

Authorities have already loosened guidelines on the use of force by police, according to documents seen by media on Thursday, as they struggle to stamp out anti-government protests that have rocked Hong Kong for nearly four months. The loosening of restrictions on the use of force by police came into effect just before some of the most violent turmoil yet at protests on Tuesday, when a teenaged secondary school student was shot by an officer in the chest and wounded - the first time a demonstrator had been hit by live fire. More than 100 people were wounded, after police fired about 1,400 rounds of tear gas, 900 rubber bullets and six live rounds as protesters threw petrol bombs and wielded sticks. The Beijing-backed local government was set to hold a meeting on Friday morning where it was likely to enact a colonial-era emergency law that has not been used in half a century, two sources with knowledge of the matter told media. Media reports earlier on Thursday of an expected ban on face masks - which hundreds of thousands of protesters wear to conceal their identities and shield themselves from tear gas - sent Hong Kong’s stock market up to a one-week high. Growing opposition to the former British colony’s government has plunged the financial hub into political crisis in decades and poses the gravest popular challenge to President Xi Jinping.