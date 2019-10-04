Man tried to kill ex-wife with homemade bomb: Austrian police

VIENNA: A 28-year-old man attempted to kill his former wife with a homemade parcel-bomb which exploded in her face, Austrian police said on Thursday. The 27-year old victim, a mother of three children, was hospitalised after Tuesday´s attack, in southern Austrian, which left her with serious burns. She has already undergone two operations having suffered second and third degree burns to 40 percent of her body. The explosives package was detonated when she picked it up outside her apartment in the town of Guttaring, in Carinthia state.