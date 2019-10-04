173 civilians killed by landmines in Syria this year

BEIRUT: At least 173 civilians, including 41 children, have been killed in Syria by landmines and explosive remnants of war since the start of the year, a monitor said Thursday. Syria´s warring parties have all planted landmines in urban as well as rural areas since the conflict started in 2011. Across the country, more than 10 million people live in areas contaminated by explosive hazards, the United Nations says.