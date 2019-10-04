Philippines raid uncovers scores of Chinese prostitutes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANILA: Police found dozens of Chinese prostitutes in a raid on a Manila brothel, authorities said Thursday, the latest in a string of operations targeting nationals from China. Agents swooped on an address in the financial district and found 91 Chinese women being “trafficked/smuggled to work as prostitutes... exclusively for Chinese nationals,” the National Bureau of Investigation said.
