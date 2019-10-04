Death toll 28: Thousands in bloody protests across Iraq

BAGHDAD: Thousands of protesters clashed with riot police in Iraq´s capital and across the south on Thursday, the third day of mass rallies that have left 28 dead.

Defying curfews, tear gas and live rounds, they gathered by truckfuls to vent their anger against corruption, unemployment and poor services in the biggest challenge yet to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi. As dusk fell in Baghdad, crowds swelled around the capital´s oil and industry ministry, pledging to march to the capital´s emblematic Tahrir (Liberation) Square. “We´ll keep going until the government falls,” pledged 22-year-old Ali, an unemployed university graduate. “I´ve got nothing but 250 lira (20 US cents) in my pocket while government officials have millions,” he told AFP.

Riot police and army troops fired at the ground from automatic weapons mounted on military vehicles, the bullets ricocheting into the crowd. Wounded protesters piled into small tuk-tuks to reach hospitals. “Why do the police shoot at Iraqis like them? They suffer like us — they should help and protect us,” said protester Abu Jaafar. The three days of demonstrations have left 28 people dead, including two police officers, and over 1,000 people have been wounded. More than half of those killed in the last three days have been in the southern city of Nasiriyah, where six protesters were shot dead and dozens wounded on Thursday alone. Nearby Amarah has also seen significant bloodshed, with medics and security sources reporting four protesters shot dead on Thursday. Later in the day, two protestors and a police officer were killed in Diwaniyah, 150 kilometres (100 miles) south of Baghdad, and a curfew was subsequently imposed. Rallies began Tuesday in Baghdad but have since spread across the mainly Shiite south, including the provinces of Dhi Qar, Missan, Najaf, Basra, Wasit and Babylon. Several cities have imposed curfews, but protesters flooded the streets regardless.