JI moves IHC against property tax increase in capital

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on Thursday challenged the significant increase in property tax by the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in the Islamabad High Court.

JI Naib Ameer Muhammad Aslam has filed a plea against the increase in property tax by the MCI through his legal team. The MCI and CDA have been nominated as respondents.

The petition states that MCI had made a 200 percent increase in property tax in Islamabad while misusing its powers. He prayed the court to set aside the decision of the MCI regarding increase in property tax.

While talking to media outside the court JI leader Muhammad Aslam said that increase in property tax is additional burden on citizens of federal capital, as people are already facing price hike and unemployment.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami would also hold protest in the city along with contesting the case in court. He urged the lawmakers, MCI and CDA to address this issue of public interest on priority basis.