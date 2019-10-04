IHC seeks official response in ECP members’ appointment case

By ISLAMABAD: On the plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz against appointment of two Election Commission Pakistan members, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered ECP and other concerned parties to submit their response on a petition.

The high court has issued notices to Secretary to President, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister and the Ministry of Law to submit their reply. The court has also sent notices to newly-appointed members of the election commission, Khalid Mehmood and Muneer Kakar.

PML-N counsel Jahangir Jadoon told the court that appointment of the members was made in clear violation of the Constitution and pleaded the court to nullify the August 22's notification.

The counsel pointed out that the federal government has not fulfilled the constitutional requirements while appointing the ECP members.