PML N, PPP using Maulana Fazl for political gains: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were continuously playing dirty politics with chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman and trying to use him for their personal political gains.

They want to make innocent and apolitical students of seminaries fodder of their political interests, which was unfortunate, she said in a series of tweets.

She said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should realise their nefarious designs. Their mutual distrust was the proof that they want to use the shoulder of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for their political interests, she remarked.

She advised Maulana that he should raise his voice for oppressed Kashmiris. She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman enjoyed protocol and perks as chairman Kashmir Committee and time had come to raise his voice on Kashmir. She urged him to shift the focus of his tirade towards fascist Indian Prime Minister Modi.

She said the opposition had become an example of political hypocrisy, as they want to use Maulana for their gains but at the same time they do not want to take the risk of standing behind him. She said these parties which do not speak truth to each other, how could they speak truth to the masses.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to use innocent students of religious seminaries for politics. She said using students of Madaris as human shield for political interests was not democracy.

She opined that launching protest march against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would tantamount to giving licence to corruption.

She asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to stand against Islam and law of the land for providing protection to those elements who plundered national wealth mercilessly.