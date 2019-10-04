Tributes paid to British Muslim soldiers

LONDON: The National Memorial Arboretum brought together members of the British Muslim communities and serving Muslims to remember those who have given their lives in the service of Britain.

The commemoration brought together soldiers and their families for the tribute. 200 Muslim youth and adults from counties across the UK were part of the day and came together for the first time at the National Memorial Arboretum; the UK’s centre of Remembrance. The service saw representation and attendance from Muslim veteran of WW2, Sgt (R) Mohammed Hussain and General Officer Commanding London District, Major General Ben Bathurst.

The Commemoration, supported by the Armed Forces Muslim Association (AFMA) built on the successes of last years’ service, which was held at the WW1 Muslim Memorial in Working marking 100 years of the Armistice. 200 Muslim youth and adults from the North East, North West, West Midlands and East Midlands were a part of Saturday’s unique event, delivering Remembrance related speeches and presentations followed by various activities and site visits and a Service of Commemoration.

Major Naveed Muhammad MBE, the Army’s National Liaison Officer and former Chair of the Armed Forces Muslim Association (AFMA), said: “Engaging with British Muslim communities in an intimate event allowed us to celebrate the service and sacrifice from our wider UK communities. It was heart-warming to hear that those who attended were vocal in their praise for the Armed Forces being supportive and inviting to military personnel.

“The Armed Forces are proud of the contribution of British Muslims serving today alongside colleagues from many backgrounds. Through this commemoration, in showing our respect alongside local communities, we hope to inspire future generations of Muslim recruits as well as those of other faiths and none.”

Imam Asim Hafiz commented: “It’s important that we held a Service of Commemoration to honour and respect those who served for our country. We also wanted the event to reaffirm that being Muslim is absolutely compatible with military life.

“It is now more vital than ever that our Armed Forces represent the society we serve and this event allowed us to highlight the scale and history of contribution of British Muslims to this country that goes much deeper than many realise.”