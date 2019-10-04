12 inspectors promoted to DSP rank

ISLAMABAD: Twelve Inspectors of the Islamabad Police have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) Grade 17. Notification in this regards has been issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police on Thursday.

Those officers who have been elevated to the rank of DSP include Khalid Mehmood Awan (Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad), Shamas Azhar, Abid Ikram, Majid Iqbal, Najeeb Shah, Hassan Raza, Tariq Mehmood, Tariq Iqbal, Ghulam Qasim, Ghulam Mustafa, Farooq Ahmad and Tanveer Ahmad.

Islamabad IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan congratulated all newly promoted officers and said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased, and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their official task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.