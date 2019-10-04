IHK leaders’ release soon: governor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Political leaders under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 will be released soon, Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir administration said Thursday as reported by foreign media.
"Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they (leaders) will be released," Farooq Khan, adviser to IHK Governor Satyapal Malik told reporters.
SRINAGAR: Political leaders under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 will be released soon, Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir administration said Thursday as reported by foreign media.
"Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they (leaders) will be released," Farooq Khan, adviser to IHK Governor Satyapal Malik told reporters.