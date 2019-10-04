PPP rejects increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected increase in the electricity tariff and demanded of the government to withdraw that increase.

“The failed selected government is putting burden of its failure on the people of Pakistan. The puppet government failed to collect revenue in the first quarter of this financial year so it has increased the tariff of electricity,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while reacting on increase in the electricity tariff.

He said it is failure of the FBR but the poor people of Pakistan are being made to suffer. “Oil prices have gone down in the international market but people did not get any relief from this selected government and it has become difficult for the people to meet their daily needs due to inflation and price hike,” he said.

He said economy of the country has been totally destroyed but the puppet government is displaying indifference to the people. “If government doesn’t realise then very soon there will be nothing in its control,” he said.