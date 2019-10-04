PM’s words at UNGA voice of his heart: president

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi, while paying rich tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly, has said the PM’s words were the voice of his heart.

Addressing a seminar at Alhamra on “Pakistan’s International Role and Development on Kashmir Issue” here on Thursday, the president lauded the armed forces of Pakistan and stated that they had a vast and incomparable experience.

The seminar was also addressed by Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq, former caretaker chief minister Dr Hassan Askari, former foreign secretary Shamshad Ahmed, PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhter and others.

Dr Alvi said the people of Pakistan were prepared as a nation as they had witnessed many ups and downs. Once the country became economically stable, its nation would have no comparison and it would be matchless. He said the two points raised by the PM in his recent speech at the UNGA were of paramount importance such as the one related to violence being perpetrated in Held Kashmir against innocent Kashmiris and their possible reaction once the curfew was lifted. He said even today, whosoever raised voice for Muslims of India in India was asked to leave the country, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no arguments to justify his acts.

Naeemul Haq voiced concern over atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir and stated that it had been two months since the curfew was imposed in the valley. He said the brutality being perpetrated by India couldn’t suppress the voice of Kashmiris and their struggle for freedom would bring forth positive results. Indian PM Modi was acting on the philosophy of the RSS which wanted to eliminate Muslims. Prime Minister Imran Khan had brilliantly pleaded the case of Kashmir and his words had become the pride of the entire Pakistani nation.

He said the PTI had planned to set up Kashmir committees in almost all the states of America to plead the case of Kashmir in an effective manner.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on President Alvi at the Governor’s House on Thursday and apprised him of the law and order situation of the province and the progress made on public welfare projects.

He informed the president about the arrest of a serial killer involved in the murder of four children in Chunian and the efforts made by the government to overcome such tragedies in the future. He briefed on the salient features of “Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan” programme to improve the roads infrastructure and anti-dengue measures. Naeemul Haq was present on the occasion.

Buzdar said anti-dengue measures had been taken on an emergent basis and emergency was imposed in Rawalpindi, while he was personally monitoring the progress on anti-dengue measures. Mobile health units have been dispatched to Rawalpindi and all dengue-related tests in government hospitals have been made free. Similarly, dengue tests in private hospitals’ labs and in other private labs will be charged at Rs 90 and instructions have been issued in this regard. He expressed the commitment that dengue would be overcome with the support of people.