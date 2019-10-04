close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Fazl’s Azadi March threatens National Games

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Uncertainty is hovering around the already delayed 33rd National Games following the decision by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to launch the Azadi March on the same dates when the event is scheduled.

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are considered as stronghold of the JUI-F. General expectation is that the Maulana will start his march from Peshawar on the same day or dates when the National Games are scheduled to start, which means that chances are that his march may interrupt the Games.

Aqil Shah, top organiser of the Games and President KP Olympic Association, was not available for comments.

Another official however said that they were keeping a close eye on the developments. “It is too early to say anything at this point of time. We are monitoring the situation and will take our next step accordingly,” he said.

