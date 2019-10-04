India to get befitting response to any misadventure

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while chairing the Corps Commanders’ Conference here Thursday maintained that the Pakistan Army was fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of the motherland at all costs. The Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment and ongoing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), a statement from the ISPR said.

Top military commanders also reiterated resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression being conveyed through irresponsible media statements by Indian military commanders.

The ISPR statement said that the highest forum of Pakistan Army acknowledged effective highlighting of Kashmir dispute exposing Indian human rights violations in under siege IOK during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

“Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made which denies right to self-determination to our brave Kashmiri brethren,” the COAS said.

The conference also expressed appreciation for effectively dealing foreign-backed efforts at destabilising Pakistan through various machinations.