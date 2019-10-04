National Under-19 KP record big win

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured a comprehensive win over Balochistan in the opening round match of the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot on Thursday, says a PCB press release.

Mohammad Imran’s five wickets in second inning inspired Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to an innings and 60 runs win. Balochistan, resuming their second innings on 31 for one after been forced to follow-on, were dismissed for 97 in 40.2 overs on the third day’s play. Imran, the left-arm fast-bowler, took five wickets for 35 runs in 14.2, which took his tally of wickets for the match to seven.

Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr were the other two notable wicket-takers in Balochistan’s second innings as they grabbed two wickets apiece for 13 and 35 runs respectively. The match between Central Punjab and Sindh ended in a draw at the State Bank Complex, Karachi. Resuming their second innings on 128 for three, Sindh declared on 217 for five in 60.1 overs.

With an unbeaten 100 from 180 balls, which included 14 fours and two sixes, Jahanzaib Sultan was the star batsman for Sindh, while Ibrar Hussain, with two wickets, was the notable contributor with the ball for Central Punjab. With 270 runs to win the match, Central Punjab lost wickets regularly and had half of their batting lineup back in the pavilion with only 89 runs on the board. But, a remarkable fightback from Ibrar, who had earlier left an impression with the ball, saved the match for Central Punjab.

Ibrar spent 123 minutes at the crease to secure a draw. He faced 128 balls and remained not out on 19.

Scores in brief: At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 286 all-out, 73.5 overs (Saqib Jamil 80, Salman Khan Jr 61, Mohammad Aamer 53, Mohammad Imran 35; Jahangir Khan 3-58, Tariq Jamil 2-54). Balochistan U19 129 all-out, 33.5 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangulzai 32; Mohammad Wasim Jr 4-21, Mohammad Ali 3-23) and follow-on 97 all-out, 40.2 overs (Ali Ahmed 21; Mohammad Imran 5-35, Mohammad Ali 2-13, Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-35). Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by an innings and 60 runs.

At State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Sindh U19 204 all-out, 77.5 overs (Shahryar Rizvi 40, Mohammad Taha Mahmood 39; Farrukh Waqas 4-64, Qasim Akram 3-36) and 217-5 decl, 60.1 overs (Jahanzaib Sultan 100 not out, Mohammad Usman 38; Ibrar Hussain 2-70). Central Punjab U19 152 all-out, 63.4 overs (Mohammad Huraira 56; Aamir Ali 6-66, Mohammad Usman 2-6, Mohammad Makki 2-21) and 140-8, 75 overs (Saad Bin Athar 32; Arish Ali Khan 4-49, Mohammad Usman 2-6). Result: Match drawn.

At Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad: Northern U19 273-9, 83 overs (Abdul Faseeh 76, Hassan Abid Kiyani 45, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 42; Haris Javed Khan 5-59, Mohammad Adeel 2-71). Southern Punjab U19 122-5, 53.2 overs (Mohammad Faizan Zafar 60, Mohammad Asif 34; Shiraz Khan 4-21). Result: Match drawn.