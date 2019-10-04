SA Games body to meet on 24th

ISLAMABAD: The South Asian Olympic Committee meeting has been convened from October 24-26 in Nepal to finalise the arrangements for the 13th South Asian Games starting in Kathmandu on December 1.

Mohammad Khalid Meh­m­ood, secretary Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), told ‘The News’ that the meeting has been convened following successful elections of the Nepal Olympic Association last week.

“The meeting will finalise all matters relating to participation of teams and officials in the Games,” Khalid said.

The POA secretary, however, was curious over the dates of the meeting. “I am afraid we will not be in a position to participate in the meeting as the much delayed National Games are beginning on October 26 in Peshawar. The Nepal Olympic Association did not take us into confidence before finalising the dates for such an important meeting. However, we have not yet decided our next course of action.”

Meanwhile, the POA has finalised the torch relay programme for the National Games. Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) has been given the task to start the relay from Mazar-e-Quaid on October 6 with the coordination of the Sindh Sports Board (SSB).

As per programme, the torch lighting and relay will commence at Mazar-e-Quaid at 10:30am. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest. POA President Lt General (r) Syed Arif Hasan, Secretary Khalid Mehmood and KPOA President Aqil Shah will also attend the ceremony.

All the selected Sindh athletes for the National Game are invited to attend the event. Olympians and top sports personalities are also invited to carry the torch from Mazar-e-Quaid to Nishan-e-Pakistan Beach View Road, Clifton in Karachi.

At Nishan-e-Pakistan the torch will be handed over to Balochistan en route to Punjab, Islamabad and finally to the National Games host city Peshawar.