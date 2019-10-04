Bismah to lead global development squad

LAHORE: Pakistan captain “very excited” at opportunity to lead team comprising players from eight countries on a tour of Australia.

Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof has been named captain of a Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) for a tour of Australia where they will get to play against Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) teams as well as be part of different WBBL squads for their first-round tournament matches.

The 28-year-old Pakistan captain, who has represented her country in 103 ODIs and 100 T20Is, will lead a 13-member squad comprising players from eight countries who get to play six T20 matches in what is the fourth such exposure tour announced by the International Cricket Council.

This tour is being organised in association with Cricket Australia and comes after similar programmes in England (in July 2018 and July 2019) and Australia (November 2018), all of which have provided exposure to players from outside the leading cricket teams.

The maximum representation in the squad is from Thailand, who boast three players including captain and leading spinner Sornnarin Tippoch, who is ranked 22nd among bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings. Spinner Suleeporn Laomi and batter Naruemol Chaiwai are the others from Thailand, who have qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Scotland (seamer Katie McGill and wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce), Papua New Guinea (spinner Kaia Arua and batter Tanya Ruma) and Bangladesh (all-rounder Rumana Ahmad and wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana Joty) have two players each in the squad while seamers Hannah Rowe of New Zealand, Lara Maritz of Ireland and Ni Made Putri Suwandewi of Indonesia are the others in the multi-nation squad. Bismah says she is “very excited” at the opportunity of leading the WGDS side.