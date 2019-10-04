India in control against SA

VISAKHAPATNAM, India: Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal completed a double century Thursday as India put South Africa’s bowlers to the sword in the first Test.

Agarwal made 215 out of India’s 502-7 declared in Visakhapatnam. South Africa then lost cheap wickets before the second day ended, reaching 39-3 at the close, with Ravichandran Ashwin leading a spin rout of the top order.

Ashwin bowled Aiden Markram for five and had Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for four. Night-watchman Dane Piedt was bowled middle stump by Ravindra without scoring. Opener Dean Elgar, on 27, and Temba Bavuma, on two, were at the crease, with their side needing another 264 to avoid a follow-on.

The 28-year-old Agarwal put on a record 317-run opening stand with opening partner Rohit Sharma to set the tone for India’s dominance.

The right-hand batsman smashed six sixes and 23 fours in a 371-ball knock, using the reverse sweep to good effect as he made his mark in just his fifth Test.

Agarwal eventually fell to part-time spinner Elgar before leaving to handshakes from South African players.

Rohit fell for 176, stumped off Keshav Maharaj before lunch. Rohit, who resumed the day on 115, smashed the ball to all parts of the ground.

India then suffered two quick blows. Cheteshwar Pujara went for six and skipper Virat Kohli for 20. Paceman Vernon Philander bowled Pujara on the first delivery of the second session. Debutant spinner Senuran Muthusamy had Kohli caught and bowled as his maiden Test wicket.

Jadeja, who made 30 not out, and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who hit 21, gave useful support in building up the huge total. Maharaj took three wickets from 55 overs of left-arm spin.

Score Board

TOSS: INDIA

INDIA 1ST INNINGS (overnight 202-0)

Agarwal c Piedt b Elgar 215

Rohit st de Kock b Maharaj 176

Pujara b Philander 6

Kohli c & b Muthusamy 20

Rahane c Bavuma b Maharaj 15

Jadeja not out 30

Vihari c Elgar b Maharaj 10

Saha c Muthusamy b Piedt 21

Ashwin not out 1

Extras (B-4, LB-1, NB-2, W-1) 8

Total (7 wkts decl, 136 overs) 502

Did not bat: Ishant, Shami.

Fall of wickets: 1-317, 2-324, 3-377, 4-431, 5-436, 6-457, 7-494.

BOWLING: Philander 22-4-68-1, Rabada 24-7-66-0, Maharaj 55-6-189-2 (nb1), Piedt 19-1-107-1, Muthusamy 15-1-63-1 (w1, nb1), Elgar 1-0-4-1.

SOUTH AFRICA 1ST INNINGS

Elgar not out 27

Markram b Ashwin 5

De Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4

Piedt b Jadeja 0

Bavuma not out 2

Extras (LB-1) 1

Total (3 wkts, 20 overs) 39

To bat: F. du Plessis, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, S. Muthusamy, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-31, 3-34.

BOWLING: Sharma 2-0-8-0, Shami 2-2-0-0, Ashwin 8-4-9-2, Jadeja 8-1-21-1.