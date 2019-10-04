Pakistan to face Holland, Ireland on way to England

ISLAMABAD: Holland and Pakistan will play their first ever cricket series at the VRA Cricket Club in Amstelveen from July 4 to 9 next year.

Though both countries have faced each other in ICC events previously, it will be for the very first time that the Greenshirts will take on The Netherlands in the bilateral one-day series to be played at the VRA Cricket Club in Amstelveen on July 4, 7 and 9.

The team will then fly to Ireland to play two T20s against hosts on July 12 and 14. These two short series will be a prelude to serious cricket that will see Pakistan playing England in three-match Test series starting from July 30, 2020. Pakistan are also schedule to play 50-over world champions in three T20Is on August 29 and 31 and September 2.

Pakistan have won all their three previous one-dayers against Holland. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996 and 2003, Pakistan won by eight wickets and 97 runs in Lahore and Paarl, respectively, while in Colombo in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, Pakistan won by nine wickets.

Betty Timmer, Chair of Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), said: “We are pleased to announce the schedule of the Netherlands versus Pakistan ODI series. Pakistan is one of the most exciting and followed teams in the world and they will add further flavor and context to our domestic season. “This series will contribute significantly in our endeavours to put together a strong and formidable side for the 13-team ICC ODI League, which commences next year. It will provide the much-required exposure and experience to our talented men’s side and will also help in the promotion and development of the game in our part of the world.”

The Netherlands have qualified for the league by virtue of winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship. The ODI league will be a direct qualification pathway towards the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and will also be contested by the 12 Test playing countries. In the first edition of the league, each side will play four home and four away series each comprising three ODIs moving to all teams playing each other from the second cycle onwards.

The two T20Is between Ireland and Pakistan will be the first instance of the two teams playing each other in the shorter format in Ireland. Pakistan, to date, have played six ODIs and a Test — Ireland’s first appearance in the format — in Ireland.

Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director at Cricket Ireland, said: “Ireland and Pakistan have a close affinity, both across men’s and women’s cricket, and we are delighted to welcome the top-ranked T20I side to Ireland for what will be an action-packed series.” “The two-match series will be well-timed, being just 12 weeks from the start of the T20 World Cup — a tournament that we hope to be joining Pakistan at via the Qualifier tournament later this year.”

“This year we have seen a number of great performances by Ireland and some exciting young talent emergence in the T20 squad — the way to further improve our players is to pit ourselves against the world’s-best, and in Pakistan we have that opportunity.”

Itinerary (for The Netherlands and Irelands): July 4: 1st ODI v Netherlands, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen.

July 7: 2nd ODI v Netherlands, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen.

July 9: 3rd ODI v Netherlands, VRA Cricket Club, Amstelveen.

July 12: 1st T20I v Ireland, Venue TBA.

July 14: 2nd T20I v Ireland, Venue TBA.