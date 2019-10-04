Darwin, Islam: Kosovo imam expelled for accepting both

Pristina: When not leading prayers in his village mosque in western Kosovo, imam Drilon Gashi was scribbling some unorthodox thoughts on social media -- like his belief in the theory of evolution.

Eventually, the embrace of both Islam and Darwinism cost him his job. The 31-year-old was unceremoniously expelled from his post by top clergy last month, in what he says is evidence of the growing threat to Kosovo's traditionally moderate brand of Islam.

"Living creatures are created by evolution, but this evolution is led by God," Gashi told AFP of his theory of how Islam and science can work in tandem. "Science reveals natural phenomena as God created them," he added.

The political future of Kosovo, a young and troubled democracy on the EU´s fringe, will be decided in a general election this Sunday -- the fourth since the former Serbian province declared independence in 2008. But behind the headlines is a different battle for the soul of its dominant faith.

Embracing the theory of evolution would not seem that unusual in Kosovo, whose population of 1.8 million has long been known for its moderate flavour of Islam. More than than 90 percent of Kosovars identify as Muslim, according to the 2011 census.

Yet alcohol flows freely and abundantly, the people are famous for an ardent love of all things American, and most do not wear religious dress. This identity has shifted over the past two decades, however, with a religious revival in the late 1990s opening a schism between traditional practitioners and a new wave of imams trained abroad.