Coles steps down as Pakistan women cricket team coach

LAHORE: Mark Coles has stepped down as Pakistan national women’s team head coach citing family reasons and will be returning to New Zealand next week, Geo News reported.

Coles took over the responsibilities in October 2017 and had a contract until the end of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020 to be held from February 21 to March 8.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to step down from my coaching role, something which I had enjoyed tremendously. However, at this time my family responsibilities are such that they need my undivided attention and focus,” Coles said.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “I am fully aware of Mark’s personal reasons and appreciate that despite pressing matters, he remained committed to Pakistan and the national women’s team.”