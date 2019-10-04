Rugby World Cup boldly goes to Space Station

TOKYO: The Rugby World Cup will have its first extra-terrestrial broadcast when South Africa’s game against Italy is beamed to the International Space Station — 408 kilometres (253 miles) above Japan, organisers said on Thursday.

Governing body World Rugby is providing a special feed of Friday’s game for Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, a big rugby fan who this week took charge of the space station. “Rugby is a fantastic game that celebrates friendship and teamwork,” the European Space Agency astronaut said in a statement.

“Just like you have to work together to achieve a try, we on board the International Space Station have to collaborate with a team of astronauts and ground personnel from all over the world in order to achieve our objective, our ‘try’, which is space exploration, technology and science.”