England back ‘kamikaze kids’ to smash Pumas

TOKYO: England coach Eddie Jones has welcomed back battering ram Mako Vunipola and backed his “kamikaze kids” to wreak havoc in this weekend’s World Cup Pool C clash with Argentina.

Flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill start for Saturday’s crunch fixture in Tokyo, while prop Vunipola returns to the bench along with winger Jack Nowell, who has also recovered from a long-term injury.

“I think they will be useful in terms of that contest at the breakdown,” Jones said Thursday, referring to Curry and Underhill whom he christened with their nickname because they “hit everything that moves”.

The Australian, who had a full complement of 31 players to select from, admitted that Vunipola and Nowell were yet to reach peak fitness but tipped them to have an impact as England look to secure a quarter-final spot with one game to play.

Jones made nine changes from the team that thrashed the United States 45-7 with only Joe Marler, George Kruis, Curry, Billy Vunipola, George Ford and Elliot Daly keeping their places.Scrum-half Ben Youngs will win his 92nd cap, overtaking 2003 World Cup hero Jonny Wilkinson and putting him behind recent captain Dylan Hartley and prop Jason Leonard. Prop Dan Coles can draw level with Youngs if he comes on.

Pumas hooker Agustin Creevy—who earlier this week branded England’s rugby as “boring” and warned the game would be “like a war”—was named among Argentina’s replacements.

“It’s an interesting team,” Jones said of the 2015 semi-finalists.

Jones, whose team have trashed Tonga (35-3) and the United States (45-7), has stuck with the double playmaker strategy of captain Owen Farrell at inside-centre and George Ford at fly-half.

But Cole predicted Vunipola would give the English an enormous boost as they look to atone for their 2015 flop, when they failed to reach the quarter-finals. Jones pinpointed the scrum as key to the game—one the Pumas need to win after losing 23-21 to France in their Pool C opener.

England (15-1): Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry; George Kruis, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell.