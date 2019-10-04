Indian troops arrest over a dozen youths in Jammu

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops arrested over a dozen youths in different areas of occupied Jammu region on Thursday.According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops along with paramilitary and police personnel during massive siege and search operations arrested several youths — including Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, Noor Muhammad Malik, Farooq Ahmed Butt, Masood Ahmed Mattoo, Muhammad Muzaffar Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Kamal, Touseef Ahmed Gundna, Syed Ahmed and a businessman Muhammad Shaffi Saroori — from Kishtwar, Doda and Kathua districts of Jammu region. Meanwhile, the troops continued siege and search operations in Ganderbal, Bandipora, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua and several other districts of the occupied territory.