28 die in bloody protests across Iraq

BAGHDAD: Thousands of protesters clashed with riot police in Iraq’s capital and across the south on Thursday, the third day of mass rallies that have left 28 dead.

Defying curfews, tear gas and live rounds, they gathered by truckfuls to vent their anger against corruption, unemployment and poor services in the biggest challenge yet to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

As dusk fell in Baghdad, crowds swelled around the capital’s oil and industry ministry, pledging to march to the capital’s emblematic Tahrir (Liberation) Square. Most demonstrators carried the Iraqi tricolour while others brandished flags bearing the name of Imam Hussain, the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) grandson and a revered figure in Shia Islam.

Riot police and army troops fired at the ground from automatic weapons mounted on military vehicles, the bullets ricocheting into the crowd. Wounded protesters piled into small tuk-tuks to reach hospitals.

The three days of demonstrations have left 28 people dead, including two police officers, and over 1,000 people have been wounded. More than half of those killed in the last three days have been in the southern city of Nasiriyah, where six protesters were shot dead and dozens wounded on Thursday alone.

Nearby Amarah has also seen significant bloodshed, with medics and security sources reporting four protesters shot dead on Thursday. Later in the day, two protestors and a police officer were killed in Diwaniyah, 150 kilometres (100 miles) south of Baghdad, and a curfew was subsequently imposed.

Rallies began on Tuesday in Baghdad but have since spread across the mainly Shia south, including the provinces of Dhi Qar, Missan, Najaf, Basra, Wasit and Babylon. Several cities have imposed curfews, but protesters flooded the streets regardless. The Kurdish northern regions and Sunni western provinces, meanwhile, have remained relatively calm.

The grievances echo those of mass demonstrations in Iraq’s south a little over a year ago which were prompted by a severe water shortage that caused a widespread health crisis. Since then, southern provinces have accused the central government of failing to address profound infrastructural gaps, chief among them youth unemployment.

Tensions have been exacerbated by the closure of government offices in Baghdad and calls by firebrand cleric Moqtada al-Sadr for “a general strike”. Sadr was behind the last round of major protests in Baghdad in 2016, when his supporters stormed the Green Zone, home to some ministries and embassies. His involvement appears much more limited this time, but if his followers join the protests en masse, the rallies will likely balloon even further.