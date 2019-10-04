Fazl announces protest march against govt on 27th

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Thursday the party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ on October 27.

A day earlier, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation had met Maulana Fazl to convince him against taking solo flight and the JUI-F chief at a joint presser had dropped a hint that his party might consider the proposal.

Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief said all opposition parties had rejected the 2018 General Election and called for fresh elections. “As a result of this illegal government and its incompetence the country’s economy has sunk and traders have shut down businesses due to heavy taxation,” he said, adding: “The Muslims of Pakistan are in anguish over the state of religion in the country.”

He said a meeting of JUI-F members had decided that on October 27 – which is observed as black day by Kashmiris — the party will express complete solidarity with them and with those demonstrations of solidarity a march towards Islamabad will begin.

“This will be an Azadi March. Groups of people from all over the country will embark on this journey which will culminate in Islamabad where we will send the government packing,” he said. “We will gather at D Chowk..We are not the ones to disperse easily,” he added.

The JUI-F chief rejected the impression that he was going solo, saying the party was in touch with all other parties and making decisions in consultation with them. “We met Bilawal Bhutto and some very positive developments took place during our meeting.”

When asked whether the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PML-N will also participate in the march alongside the JUI-F, he said: “The entire country is showing up. The trader community will be there. Doctors, lawyers are coming. We are in direct contact with people from all walks of life.”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the opposition had become a symbol of political hypocrisy as the PML-N and the PPP had been doing politics with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said the two major opposition parties wanted to use innocent and non-political students of seminaries for their political gains through Maulana Fazl, “which is regrettable”.

She said the two parties also did not want to take the risk of standing with Maulana Fazl, adding: “How can the leaders who are not fair to one another speak truth to people”.

Dr Awan said the JUI chief should understand the real designs of the two political parties (PPP, PML-N) as they want to use him for their political interests. “Maulana Fazl should rather raise his voice for the oppressed Kashmiris and target fascist (Indian Prime Minister) Modi in his criticism,” she added.