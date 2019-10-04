Pakistan, Afghan Taliban call for US to resume peace talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and political representatives of the Afghan Taliban on Thursday agreed on the need for the earliest resumption of the Afghan peace process that was abruptly called off by US President Donald Trump early last month.

A 12-member delegation of the Taliban Political Commission (TPC) led by its head Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the federal capital and discussed ways for the resumption of the stalled peace process. Both sides emphasised for the reduction of violence by all parties to ensure an enabling environment for dialogue.

The meeting that lasted for one and a half hour was also attended by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

This is the first visit of a Taliban delegation to Pakistan since the establishment of the TPC in 2013. The foreign ministry, in a statement, said Qureshi expressed hope that the currently paused peace process would be restarted at an early date, adding it was up to the parties of the conflict in Afghanistan to grasp the opportunity.

A settlement of the conflict would lead to a significant reduction of violence, end of bloodshed and achieve long-term peace, stability and prosperity for future generations of Afghanistan, the statement quoted Qureshi as telling the Taliban political leaders.

Qureshi added Pakistan would continue to support all efforts to achieve permanent peace in Afghanistan which was essential for Pakistan’s own socio-economic development and progress. Pakistan has maintained for several years that there is no military solution to the complex situation in Afghanistan and that an inclusive peace and reconciliation process involving all sections of the Afghan society was the only and practical way forward.

Thanking Pakistan for the hospitality, the TPC delegation appreciated Pakistan’s support for peace in Afghanistan, according to the foreign ministry.

The Taliban political negotiators are visiting Pakistan at a time when US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is also in Islamabad.

When asked if Pakistan would facilitate a meeting of Taliban delegation and the representatives of the United States, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal at a weekly press briefing on Thursday said he could not comment further owing to the sensitivity of the matter. “This is a very very sensitive issue and a very delicate process, which is being handled in a very careful manner.”

Sharing details about the meeting, a Foreign Office statement, said Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed “all possible efforts for an early resolution of the 40-year-long conflict in Afghanistan due to which the people of two countries suffered tremendously”.

Qureshi assured the delegation that Pakistan would continue to support all efforts to achieve permanent peace in Afghanistan, which was essential for its own socio-economic development and progress. He noted the direct Taliban-US talks since the last year, strongly and sincerely supported by Pakistan, had now laid a firm ground for achieving a sustainable peace deal in Afghanistan. “A pacific settlement of the conflict would lead to a significant reduction of violence, end of bloodshed and long-term peace, stability and prosperity for future generations of Afghanistan,” he said.

Appreciating Taliban’s serious engagement in peace process, he called for logical conclusion of the efforts, adding the existing regional and international consensus for achieving peace in Afghanistan, provided “an unprecedented opportunity that must not be lost”.

“It is up to the parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to grasp this opportunity,” Qureshi said, expressing the hope that the currently paused peace process would be restarted at an early date. He mentioned Pakistan wholeheartedly supported Afghanistan in its difficult times for the past four decades, in line with the teachings of Islam and as moral obligation.

The foreign minister said Pakistan throughout kept reminding the world, not to overlook the hardcore political, economic, socio-cultural and ethnic ground realities in Afghanistan and its immediate neighbourhood.

He said Pakistan maintained for several years there was no military solution to the complex situation in Afghanistan and “an inclusive peace and reconciliation process involving all sections of the Afghan society was the only, practical way forward”.