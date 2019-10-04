Imran says strategy prepared to sort out traders’ reservations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday a strategy had been prepared to sort out the reservations of the business community about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and a committee comprising businessmen was being formed to amicably resolve business community’s matters relating to the anti-corruption watchdog.

In a meeting with a delegation of renowned industrialists and business figures of the country, the Prime Minister said the national development was linked with creating “ease of doing business” which was the responsibility of the government. He added industrialists had been making remarkable contribution to the national economy.

Prime Minister Khan said a series of his meetings with the people from business sector was going on and on the basis of previous consultation the government had taken various policy steps. He said the government was not supposed to do business rather to create “ease of doing business” as it was the only way to bring about the national development.

He said corruption had put the country on the verge of collapse but reiterated his resolve to purge the country of the scourge. He told the delegation that the government

had merged the tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the business activities would be promoted.

During the meeting which discussed the taxation matters, duties and measures to boost exports, the members of the delegation appreciated the Prime Minister for effectively raising the voice of oppressed Kashmiri Muslims at the United Nations.

The delegation comprised Mian Mansha, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Khalil Sattar, Khalid Mehmood, Shahid Abdullah, Arif Habib, Musaddiq Zulqarnain, Usman Khalid Waheed, Sikandar Mustafa, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Ali Habib and Javed Afridi.

Federal Ministers Hamad Azhar, Syed Ali Zaidi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar; advisers Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Abdul Razak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain; Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi and senior officers represented the government side.