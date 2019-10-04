Army fully prepared to defend Pakistan, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army “is fully configured, prepared and determined” to defend the country, as its commanders reiterated their “resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The commanders made this resolve at a Corps Commanders Conference (CCC), presided by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here.

ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said the commanders reiterated resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression being conveyed through irresponsible media statements by Indian military commanders.

Gen Bajwa said: “Pakistan Army is fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all cost.” He added: “Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made which denies right of self-determination to our brave Kashmiri brethren.”

The CCC also reviewed the geo-strategic and national security environment as well as the ongoing situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir and “acknowledged effective highlighting of Kashmir dispute exposing Indian human rights violations in under siege IOJ&K (Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir) during UNGA [United Nations General Assembly] session”, the ISPR said.