PPPrejects hike inpower tariff

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president, Humayun Khan, has rejected the hike in electricity prices and asked the government to withdraw the decision.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, he said the dictatorial decisions of the selected government had made the life miserable for the people.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had multiplied problems of the poor people during its one-year government.

The wrong policies of the irresponsible rulers, he said, had created uncertainty among the people, adding, his party would organise protest meetings against the price-hike throughout the province.

He said the PTI leaders had deceived the nation through catchy slogans but failed to honour its commitment with the people.

The PPP leader said the people were fed up with the immature and irresponsible decision of the government.