Martyred FC sepoy laid to rest

BATKHELA: The Frontier Corps (FC) sepoy martyred in a cross-border attack at Makha Top Post was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Aladhand in Malakand district with state honours on Thursday.

Official and family sources said that the FC soldier, Fayyaz Khan, among others embraced martyrdom in the cross-border attack at Makha Top Post on Bajaur-Afghan border the other day.

His body was shifted to his hometown in Aladhand where his funeral prayer was offered at the school ground. Besides a large number of people, the funeral was also attended by Commander Malakand Task Force Brigadier Taufeeq Ahmed, Major Idrees, Captain Kamran, Subedar Major Malakand Levies Faridullah Khan and others. He was laid to rest with military honour. The soldiers laid floral wreath on his grave. The martyr is survived by a widow, son, parents, three brothers and a sister.