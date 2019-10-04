Policy brief on PWD rights launched in Urdu

Islamabad :It took almost 40 years to draft a comprehensive legislation for the rights of persons living with disabilities (PWDs) and once it is passed the provinces should also bring such laws or allow the centre through a resolution to legislate on behalf of them.

Farhatullah Babar, Former Senator and Senior PPP Leader, said this while speaking at the launch of a policy brief on Wednesday. The policy brief “Empowerment of Persons Living with Disabilities: Democratic, Rights-Based and Inclusive Legislation” was launched in Urdu by Potohar Mental Health Association (PMHA) with the generous support of Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO). The English version of the brief has been launched earlier in May.

The brief was drafted to apprise the parliamentarians about the fundamental rights of PWDs in the light of UNCRPD, international legislations and practices to help draft a comprehensive legislation since a government bill is in the legislative process. Babar said it’s a landmark achievement though it took decades. Since the draft of the bill after consultations is complete and have gone through the parliamentary committees, it’s government’s responsibility to present it in the National Assembly as soon as possible so that it can be debated and passed, he added. And once it is passed at the federal level, he said, provinces should follow suit and pass such legislations either themselves or through a resolution allow the national parliament to legislate for them. Because after 18 amendment it a provincial subject. National Statistics about PWDs are not accurate, he said, that need to be rectified. Recent census does not show true representation of PWDs. He suggested that there is also a need to launch a massive education drive to sensitise the government as well as the masses about the rights of PWDs. “Disability is not a permanent thing. It can strike anyone anytime. Nobody is immune to disability”, this should be slogan, he said, because there’s a general impression that if one is healthy, he/she would never suffer from it.

Zulqurnain Asghar, PMHA’s Chief Executive, said that the global slogan of disability rights movement, “nothing about us without us”, demands the inclusion, participation, and representation of PWDs in all spheres of society. A comprehensive law for the protection of persons living with disabilities is still awaited. Previously, two provincial governments have passed legislations for the rights of PWDs: Sindh and Balochistan while the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have yet to make legislations, he said.