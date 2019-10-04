Pindi administration intensifies measures to combat dengue epidemic

Rawalpindi :On the directions of the Punjab government, Rawalpindi Administration has intensified measures to control the epidemic of dengue in Rawalpindi city and its adjoining areas over the last one week.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Sardar Saifullah Dogar while talking to ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner said that the capacity of beds has been increased on clinical side from 490 beds to 1,000 keeping in view rise in number of patients suffering from dengue, which is severe this year as compared to 2015 outbreak.

Similarly, the administration has also established 10 Filter Clinics to accommodate dengue patients load, 275 beds provided in BHUs and 806 beds have been arranged from private hospitals as well to manage the load of patients.

The number of staff of surveillance teams was 1,500 but on our request, the Punjab government provided another 700 personnel to work on combatting dengue. Further we have acquired services of Red Crescent Hospital and placed beds even there. The severity of outbreak of dengue is more in Islamabad as compared to Rawalpindi. The number of people affected by dengue in Rawalpindi is 3,700 while in Islamabad the patients figure has touched to 4,500, he said.

As many as 3,417 patients have been tested out in Dengue Screening Camps established in nine different localities of Rawalpindi from September 26 to September 30 out of which 91 patients diagnosed dengue positive.

According to statistics issued, Mobile Health Unit Rehmat Abad received more patients than all other screening camps from September 16-30th. The number of patients who were tested there was 795 and out of which 70 was diagnosed with dengue virus. Likewise, 631 patients reported in Mobile Health Unit Dhoke Hassu out of which 14 were confirmed as dengue patients and 561 patients came to Mobile Health Unit Rahim Abad and three were reported dengue patients. Moreover, 540, 85, 125 and 52 patients approached to Dengue Screening Camps established in BHU Kota Kallan, Haidri Clinic Burf Khana Chowk, Dhoke Mangtal and Wakeel Colony respectively but no patient has been identified as dengue patient. Dengue Screening camp set up at Jamal Plaza, Car Chowk received 357 patients out of which three were diagnosed dengue positive and Dhoke Kala Khan Dengue Screening Camp received 240 patients and one patient was reported dengue patient.

Replying to a question, the deputy commissioner told that all kind of treatment facilities are available which are being provided in allied hospitals besides private clinics as well.

The deputy commissioner while concluding remarks observed that though all kind of effective and practical measures are being enforced by the Rawalpindi administration, however, the epidemic could be controlled with the participation of citizens and people of all communities.